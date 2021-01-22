Mario Falcone reveals Mick Norcross was ‘the only one from TOWIE to reach out’ during his battle with depression

Mario Falcone reveals Mick Norcross was ‘the only one from TOWIE to...

Mario Falcone has revealed Mick Norcross was “the only one” from TOWIE to “reach out” to him during his battle with depression.

The Sugar Hut owner was sadly found dead on Thursday, at the age of 57.

Mario, 32, starred in The Only Way Is Essex alongside Mick for two years, before the nightclub boss quit the show in 2013.

Reacting to his death on Instagram, the reality star recalled how Mick supported him when he was struggling with his mental health back in 2012.

Sharing an old photo of them together, Mario wrote: “This one is very hard to accept. I had so much respect and admiration for this man.”

“I had the honour of filming with him a lot on TOWIE and also to be good friends away from the show.”

“When I went through my battle with depression and suicide you were the only one from the whole show that reached out and cared about me,” he wrote.

“You were someone I looked up to and held in the highest regard. The thought of you going through the same pain and emotional darkness I did breaks my heart.”

“You will be sorely missed by so many! Thank you for the many memories in the sugar hut, the wild parties, the advice and dropping me off to get my R8. The world has lost a very good man.”

“RIP Mick Norcross,” he added.

Mick’s death was confirmed by Essex Police on Thursday, after he was found dead at his home.

A police statement said: “We were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.”

“Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Just hours before he was found dead, Mick sent out a heartbreaking last tweet, which read: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.”

Mick joined the cast of TOWIE in 2011 alongside his son Kirk, before leaving the reality show in 2013.