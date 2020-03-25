Maria Fowler reveals she’s expecting her second child

The TOWIE star's husband was barred from the baby scan amid COVID-19

Maria Fowler has announced she is expecting her second child.

The reality star revealed to her followers on social media that she is having a baby with her husband Kelvin Batey.

Taking to Instagram, Maria shared a photo of her growing family of three.

“In a world full of bad news… 👶🏻,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram In a world full of bad news… 👶🏻 A post shared by Maria fowler (@mariafowler_) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:31am PDT

The 33-year-old also revealed on her Instagram Story that she was disappointed as Kelvin was unable to be at their baby’s scan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know this is like major first world problems, but I just feel really disappointed that Kelvin couldn’t come to the scan today,” she explained.

“I did think that some clinics might be open with it being more medical, but literally there are no baby scan clinics open at the minute.”

She revealed that her husband had to wait in the car during the scan.

“I think it’s hard sometimes for the dads to feel really part of it because they’re not the ones going through the changes and the pregnancy,” she said.

The TOWIE star also noted that her next midwife appointment is cancelled, and will be conducted over the phone.

“That’s a shame as well because that’s the one where they use the Doppler and feel the heartbeat,” she stated.