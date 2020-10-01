Home UK Showbiz Maria Fowler announces the birth of her second child

Maria Fowler announces the birth of her second child

The former TOWIE star tied the knot with Kelvin Batey in a secret ceremony last year

Maria Fowler has announced the birth of her second child with husband Kelvin Bately.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony last year, and already share a two-year-old daughter named Evie.

Taking to Instagram today, the former TOWIE star shared a snap from the hospital welcoming her newborn for the first time – revealing that they had named the baby girl Nellie Maria Batey.

Maria wrote: “29th September 2020 9.31am 7lb 2oz. Delivery was incredible. We’re both home and well. Our hearts are so full, she is just perfect. 💕”

She added: “Thank you to all at Derby Royal hospital for everything, Ward 314 you were all amazing.”

Famous friends of the reality star flooded the comment section to share their joy at the news, with Rebekah Vardy writing: “😍😍 Congratulations xx”

Maria’s former TOWIE star Lauren Pope also commented: “My gorgeous little birthday twin Nellie!! So happy for you guys 💕💕💕”.

