Malin Andersson shares graphic photo of her bruised arm as she speaks out about domestic abuse

Malin Andersson has shared a harrowing photo of her bruised arm, as she spoke out about domestic abuse.

In October 2019, the Love Island star revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence in a previous relationship.

Months after she first opened up about her experience, Malin posted a powerful message about healing on Instagram – as she shared an old photo of her badly bruised arm.

Malin wrote: “TRIGGER ⚠️ The physical bruises fade. One by one, no matter how big or small. They would add up. Almost like a map on my body.”

“The emotional scarring will forever be a continuous journey of healing, which may seem like the longest thing you will ever face; believe me.”

“My journey of healing only recently came to an end, where I could actually wake up without hurt,” she continued. “Without constant worry, flashbacks and panic. Without being scared of being alone.”

“I look back on everything now and realise how I was stuck in a bubble. A bubble that just kept floating in the air, one that didn’t want to pop. But I finally healed.”

“It takes the average person 18 months to get over something toxic.. but that’s just an average number. It could be longer or shorter but just know there WILL be an end to wanting them back,” Malin wrote.

“There will be an end to questioning everything they did. There will be an end to the psychological hurt and physical pain.”

“The end will be the most beautiful feeling off freedom you will ever experience; just like a butterfly blossoming from being a caterpillar stuck in a cocoon.”

“The growth you will gain from learning about your worth and what you deserve will allow you to meet someone that is worthy of you. Someone that will REALLY love you through & through and shower you with ever lasting comfort and love. That is what you deserve.”

“You deserve something real; so every time you feel weak… keep pushing through and refer back to how precious you are, and how you wouldn’t want your daughter/son going through the same.”

Malin added: “You are the most beautiful existence; and the strength you show is nothing but WARRIOR-like.”

Malin previously shared a shocking picture of her heavily bruised arm in order to educate people about the dangers of domestic violence.

She then listed traits of a narcissist, warning her followers to watch out for them.

