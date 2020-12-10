Maisie Smith opens up about receiving sweet comment from Khloe Kardashian

Maisie Smith has opened up about receiving a sweet comment from Khloe Kardashian.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a candid post about learning to love her “flaws”, after admitting she had been “very insecure” about her legs in the past.

The EastEnders actress received a lot of love in the comment section, with one comment in particular taking her by surprise.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Wednesday’s It Takes Two, the 19-year-old explained: “Someone in the studio said, ‘Do you know that Khloe Kardashian has commented on your photo?’ and I was like ‘No, surely not.'”

The comment in question from Khloe read: “You have the most beautiful legs!!!!! 😍Envy worthy!!!

“I can not build my legs for the life of me! So I’m drooling over yours 🤤 you are gorgeous!!!!!! ❤️”

Maisie hilariously replied: “thanks chicken x”.

On Sunday, a fan tweeted: “maisie smith is very high on my list of ‘people who I wouldn’t expect to have @khloekardashian in their Instagram comments’ but I’m here for it.”

Another user wrote: “who is dat?”, to which Khloe responded: “I don’t know her But that doesn’t mean that we can’t uplift one another.

“I would never in my life take my time to post something negative about any1. I will take my time to make someone smile.

“Spread love/positivity. She was insecure about her beautiful body, I wanted her 2notB.”

who is dat — Lex (@Khlocaine_) December 6, 2020