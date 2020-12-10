Home UK Showbiz Maisie Smith opens up about receiving sweet comment from Khloe Kardashian

Maisie Smith opens up about receiving sweet comment from Khloe Kardashian

Khloe revealed she wanted to "uplift" the EastEnders star

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Maisie Smith has opened up about receiving a sweet comment from Khloe Kardashian.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a candid post about learning to love her “flaws”, after admitting she had been “very insecure” about her legs in the past.

The EastEnders actress received a lot of love in the comment section, with one comment in particular taking her by surprise.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Wednesday’s It Takes Two, the 19-year-old explained: “Someone in the studio said, ‘Do you know that Khloe Kardashian has commented on your photo?’ and I was like ‘No, surely not.'”

The comment in question from Khloe read: “You have the most beautiful legs!!!!! 😍Envy worthy!!!

“I can not build my legs for the life of me! So I’m drooling over yours 🤤 you are gorgeous!!!!!! ❤️”

Maisie hilariously replied: “thanks chicken x”.

On Sunday, a fan tweeted: “maisie smith is very high on my list of ‘people who I wouldn’t expect to have @khloekardashian in their Instagram comments’ but I’m here for it.”

Another user wrote: “who is dat?”, to which Khloe responded: “I don’t know her But that doesn’t mean that we can’t uplift one another.

“I would never in my life take my time to post something negative about any1. I will take my time to make someone smile.

“Spread love/positivity. She was insecure about her beautiful body, I wanted her 2notB.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR