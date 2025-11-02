MAFS UK groom reveals he was set for Love Island before appearing on the reality series

MAFS UK groom Georges Berthonneau has revealed he was set to appear on Love Island before appearing on the reality series.

The 32-year-old became well-known on the popular E4 series in 2023 after getting married to Peggy Rose Lawrence, whom he divorced in February 2024.

He then hit the headlines when he claimed to have been in a “secret relationship” with Love Island winner Ekin-Su while she appeared on the second season of All Stars.

Speaking to The Sun, he revealed he participated in the “dry run” for series 3 of the show, which saw the likes of Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.

Explaining how he walked out with the girls standing before him, he recalled: “I was like, ‘Hi girls, my name is Georges, I’m 22, I’m from Southampton.’”

“Girls, step forward if you find Georges attractive,” he recalled the host saying, adding: “No one stepped forwards.”

Georges confessed: “I was the only guy who didn’t get picked.”

He later claimed he “ended up getting with one of the girls, she was, like, a Miss GB at the time.”

Georges then revealed: “We finished the dry run, and they had us all in this porta-cabin outside.”

“They were like, ‘Guys, you’re amazing, thank you so much.’ And then she looked at me, and she went, ‘And Georges, thank you.”

“And I was like, ‘Why are you thanking me, personally, in front of everyone?’ She was like, ‘You had us in stitches, you’re f**king hilarious, you’re mad, you’re nuts, but we loved it, and just thank you so much for entertaining us.’”

“Because I was running around, I was, like, popping up behind the cameras, and just doing, like, just silly stuff. Probably stuff that wouldn’t even make the show,” he explained.

He then added: “At that moment, I thought, I’ve got this. I was like, I’m f**king going on it. And then they ring you, and they, like, they’re like, right, good news and bad news.”

“So, bad news is you’re not on the starting cast. I was like, that’s fine. I didn’t expect to be, because most of the cast are already out there.”

He added: “And they went, but good news is, you’re on our waiting list, and at the time, they were like, oh, there’s only about 20 people on each list, boy and girl, but I think it was about 100, so they have about 100 or something people.”

“And they were like, you just need to keep in contact with us throughout the weeks. Tell us who you’re liking, tell us who you fancy, and we’ll go from there.

“And yeah, I spent, like, 8 weeks out of the 10 messaging them, being like, yeah, she’s fit, she’s fit, she’s fit, she’s fit, and nothing.”