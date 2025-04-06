MAFS groom Georges Berthonneau breaks silence after ex Ekin-Su hit back over ‘secret boyfriend’ allegations

MAFS groom Georges Berthonneau has broken his silence after his ex Ekin-Su hit back over allegations the pair were secretly dating while she was on Love Island All Stars.

Married At First Sight UK’s Georges Berthonneau has alleged he was seeing the Turkish actress for months when she decided to return to the villa to boost her career, after winning the show with ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in 2022.

During an interview with the MailOnline, the fitness coach claimed they had an agreement before she entered the villa that she would go no further than “kissing” another Islander.

But in response to Georges claims, a rep for Ekin-Su insisted she was “never in an exclusive relationship” with Georges.

Her rep told MailOnline: “Ekin-Su was never in an exclusive relationship with Georges.

“He knew before she went on Love Island: All Stars that she was entering the show as a single person and therefore their relationship would not continue under those circumstances.

“Ekin was upfront with Georges about her intention to pursue a new relationship on Love Island.”

“Georges chose to remain involved with Ekin despite this, telling her that he would ‘rather be the fool who waits than the one who gives up.’

“However, from October 2024 to January 2025, Ekin made it clear on multiple occasions, as confirmed by her close friends and team, that their relationship was set to end prior to going on the show,” her rep added.

Following Ekin’s statement, Georges has doubled down on his confession.

He told his followers: “Please understand that sending me abuse or nasty comments do not upset or affect my life or me as a person.”

“I have thick skin (I like food) I will also speak openly about this matter when I feel it’s right.”

“However, do not send any negative or nasty comments to Ekin please, decisions were made and I have lots more proof on the situation but she doesn’t deserve hate or negativity, we all take things differently. Have a great weekend all.”

Georges claimed he and Ekin had planned a future together and spent Boxing Day exchanging gifts – just 18 days before she entered the South African villa.

“She spent time with my family, she came to family events, she met my nephews, sister-in-law, uncles, everyone. I met her mum a couple of times and her brother,” he told the outlet.

“We said we loved each other after six weeks of dating… I fell in love with the girl. She used to call me Bear and I called her Olive because of her olive skin and that’s one of her last messages to me, ‘I love you, my Bear.’”

“It was a super, super intense and intimate relationship… We had a lot of intimacy, we were very close, and physically and emotionally we showed each other such love.”

The 32-year-old said he was living in a “nightmare” for the few weeks that she was on the dating show, as she bonded and passionately kissed Curtis Pritchard.

Ekin struck up a romance with the professional dancer on the show, and they ended up making the final of the series in February.

Georges claimed Ekin didn’t want anything to do with him once she left the villa, and only reached out to him a week after the final.

The MAFS UK star claimed this was when he finally ended their romance, saying: “I can’t be with someone who has another boyfriend…”

During his interview with the MailOnline, Georges also accused the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant of “gaslighting” after she allegedly told him not to date any other women while she was in the villa.

He claimed: “I got played. She gaslit me. I said to her before she went into the villa, ‘you do realise no one else would accept you going on the show’ and she replied, ‘and that’s exactly why I won’t be with someone who wouldn’t let me do things for my career.’”

“I feel so used. The devil on her shoulder is always money, money, money, brand deals, she just wants to be the most known person and that’s all she cares about.”

“I begged her not to go on All Stars and her friends were telling her not to because she had me at home who she cares about and loves but she said she needed to do it for her career.”

“She said her career was more important even though she also wants to have a family and children. She threw it all away with me. Despite the fact she was going on Love Island, she told me not to get with any other girls while she was away, which I told her wouldn’t happen because I loved her.”

“Before she flew to South Africa, we spent three days in floods of tears with each other. It was such an emotionally difficult time. I was broken, absolutely broken,” he alleged.

“We were going to split up but we both decided not to and that we were going to navigate things once she got back. She told me she was going on All Stars in October, but she didn’t sign the contract until December. We were actually at an Airbnb when ITV phoned her about doing the show.”

In November of last year, Ekin broke her silence on her romance with Georges after they were spotted together driving to the gym in Essex and then photographed later in his vehicle.

His representative played down their visit, insisting that Georges and Ekin-Su were “just friends who happened to go to the same gym that day.”

However, Ekin-Su stayed at Georges’ family house in the South of France in August after she reached out to him after he admitted to having a crush on her in a podcast interview.

In an exclusive interview, she told MailOnline: “I’m a hundred percent cent single, and loving life – I’m thirty, flirty and thriving. I can see who I want. I can date who I want, and it’s my private life, thank you very much.”