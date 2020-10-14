Made In Chelsea’s Tabitha Willett announces split from fiancé – 11 months after getting engaged

The 28-year-old was forced to cancel her wedding back in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Tabitha Willett has announced she has split from her fiancé Fraser Carruthers, after the couple got engaged last November.

The former Made In Chelsea star was set to tie the knot to the nightclub mogul in July, but was forced to cancel their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former couple share a one-year-old daughter named Ottilie together, with Tabitha admitting the split was “incredibly hard” on her family.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Tabitha wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I wanted to share some incredibly personal news.

“After months of consideration and many long and thoughtful conversations, Fraser and I have decided to separate.”

“As you can imagine, this is an incredibly hard time for us as a family,” she continued.

“This year has provided so many uncertainties and forced us to postpone and eventually cancel our wedding as well as being new and full time parents and government closures of businesses.

“Ottilie is our world and remains our number one priority. We also share so much love and respect for one another and our beautiful daughter and we are eager for her to grow up watching us mature into a modern family, as close friends.”

“Fraser is the most incredible father and it fills me with great sadness that we have been unable to make our relationship work. We still love each other very much and know that our future is better and more stable this way.

“As we find our feet and navigate our new relationship, we ask for respect and kindness. We may be a little quieter than usual as we settle into our new normal and we thank you in advance for your love and support.

“This is all Fraser and myself will be commenting on this matter at this delicate time. The community that we have formed together on this platform means the world to me and I am looking forward to sharing our ongoing journey as honestly and openly as I am able to, with you.”

She signed off: “With love, Tabitha, Fraser and Ottilie”

The couple met in 2016 before moving in together the following year.

Tabitha quit Made In Chelsea after finding out she was pregnant their first child, who the couple welcomed in 2019.

Fraser proposed to Tabitha in November last year while on a trip to Miami.