Made In Chelsea’s Sam Prince and Yasmin Zweegers ‘SPLIT’ after year-long romance

Made In Chelsea couple Sam Prince and Yasmin Zweegers have reportedly split, according to the MailOnline.

A month ago, Sam, 27, and Yasmine, 25, called it quits on their year-long romance, but they remained close friends.

The couple started their podcast, All Things Delicious, in February, but no new material has been produced for the show since September.

Viewers on Made in Chelsea watched Sam’s relationship with Yasmine just hours after he broke up with Inga Valentiner, a previous cast member who was devastated by the betrayal and departed the E4 series.

After spending most of their time together, including filming the show and managing their podcast, Sam and Yasmine’s relationship swiftly turned serious.

A source told MailOnline: “Sam and Yasmine split up a month ago now. It wasn’t a nasty breakup at all, and they still remain good friends.”

“Despite the beginning of their relationship being complicated, the couple loved their time together and really value the past year, holidaying and working as a team.”

“But they have decided to prioritise their work and individual projects, moving on from their All Things Delicious podcast.”

Within twenty-four hours of his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Inga, Sam, the owner of Bellr House Plants, began dating Yasmine.

During the same holiday, Sam quickly moved on to Yasmine, but captured Sam and Inga’s dramatic breakup in scenes shot for the reality series in Corsica.

Following his relationships with Chelsea star Lottie Moss and Lottie Tomlinson, Sam began dating Inga.

Speaking about his breakup from Inga in 2023, Sam said: “I wasn’t 100 per cent in the relationship… there’s a bit of an age gap, it just didn’t feel right.”

“I saw her as my dream person to be with and we shared so many happy memories, but it was an impulse thing. I was speaking about a dream world.”