Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor reveal the sex of their baby

Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor have revealed the sex of their baby.

The couple, who got engaged back in May, shared the news during Wednesday night’s episode of the hit E4 reality show.

The soon-to-be parents cut into a white cake, which revealed blue sponge inside of it, indicating their first child will be a baby boy.

James exclaimed: “I can see blue. It’s a boy!” as Maeva excitedly responded: “I knew it! Oh my god, It’s a boy.”

James added: “I actually can’t believe we’re having a little boy,” before telling his fiancée: “I love you so much”.

Maeva also shared the news on Instagram, writing alongside the clip: “It’s. A………..BOY! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙”

Announcing her pregnancy back in May, Maeva told HELLO!: “All my dreams are coming true at the same time. I still don’t believe it! It’s all amazing – I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can.”

James added: “We are more excited every day. My dad told me that when he had his first child, he never thought he could love something so much. And I’m starting to get an inkling of that feeling as this baby growing in Maeva’s tummy is pretty special.”

The couple started dating in 2019, after Maeva split from fellow Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire.

