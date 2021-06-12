Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke set to become a father after announcing baby news

Ollie Locke is set to become a father with his husband Gareth Locke.

The Made in Chelsea star shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, as he posted a sweet montage documenting their journey to parenthood via surrogacy.

The 34-year-old initially shared a video of him and Gareth visiting a fertility clinic in Mexico, alongside the caption: “And just like that… it was the beginning!”

Ollie then shared another video further explaining their surrogacy journey.

He captioned the post: “I’m not crying, you’re crying! This is the very moment our eggs were fertilised…”

“In 9 months time, after being looked after by a very wonderful human we hope to be able to show you what he or she looks like and how much love we have to give!”

“I cannot wait to meet you little one and to be your daddy with @garethplocke Xx thank you @advancedfertilitycentercancun for being so wonderful,” he added.

Ollie and Gareth tied the knot at the Natural History Museum last November.

The couple announced their plans to become fathers via surrogacy in March.

Taking to Instagram, Made In Chelsea star Ollie shared a sweet Disney illustration of Prince Charming from Cinderella and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid cradling a baby.

captioned the post: “So I think it might be the time to tell you all! Gareth and I are very much on our surrogacy journey to become fathers.”

“We are very nearly there, with the help of the best person we could ever ask for! (you know who you are, our heavenly surrogate)”

“After many months of planning, legal formalities (I can’t believe it has been so difficult) and building the next stage to our home, we will soon be travelling to America (as soon as we can, sadly fertility is not essential travel!!) With our surrogate and hopefully become pregnant.”

“Whatever happens and through the ups and downs, we are going to take you all on our journey… Through my own social media, Made In Chelsea and (I’m sure) other TV platforms we will all go through this together and we couldn’t be more excited to become parents. @garethplocke Xx.”