Made In Chelsea star Mimi Bouchard announces her engagement

Former Made In Chelsea star Mimi Bouchard has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Ben Darby.

The 25-year-old, who has been dating her beau since 2018, shared the happy news via Instagram.

Alongside a photo of her engagement ring, the American reality star wrote: “My forever!!!! 💍😭”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Bouchard (@mimibouchard)

She later shared a photo of herself smiling and showing off her ring, and wrote: “Thank you for all of the love on our news!! We are so overjoyed❤️🥹😭💍”

Ben proposed to Mimi during a romantic ski trip to the Swiss Alps.

Mimi wrote in another post: “This was such a special stay. Saw friends and family, did viewings for the property we are looking to buy in London, celebrated our engagement… life is good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Bouchard (@mimibouchard)