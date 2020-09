She confirmed the exciting news on Instagram

Lucy Watson has announced that she’s engaged to James Dunmore.

The former Made In Chelsea stars have been dating since meeting on the show five years ago.

Lucy confirmed the exciting news by sharing a photo of them on a boat watching the sunset.

She captioned the post, “Here’s to forever,” alongside a diamond ring emoji.

The couple are currently holidaying in Greece, and are staying at the lavish Emelisse Nature Resort.