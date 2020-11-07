Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing denies longtime rumour he’s heir to massive fortune

The reality star has insisted he's made his own money

Jamie Laing has denied a longtime rumour that he’s heir to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune.

In the past, it was reported that Jamie was set to inherit a multi-million pound fortune from the biscuit empire – which was founded by his great-grandfather Alexander Grant.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Made In Chelsea star said: “I’m not heir to anything. People always talk about this, I don’t know where this has come from.”

“I think at the beginning of Made in Chelsea, it was all about affluent people and it was a nice story for them.”

Jamie explained: “It is true my great-grandfather started McVitie’s, so it was a nice ‘in’.”

The 32-year-old joined Made In Chelsea back in 2011, and Jamie has insisted he’s built his own fortune over the past few years – without any handouts from his parents.

Jamie said: “I’ve just got what I earn. Nothing else.”

The reality star set up his own business, the vegetarian sweet company Candy Kittens, in 2012 – and the brand has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Thanks to his business ventures and various TV appearances, Jamie is now said to be worth around £2million.