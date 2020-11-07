Home UK Showbiz Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing denies longtime rumour he’s heir to...

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing denies longtime rumour he’s heir to massive fortune

The reality star has insisted he's made his own money

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Jamie Laing has denied a longtime rumour that he’s heir to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune.

In the past, it was reported that Jamie was set to inherit a multi-million pound fortune from the biscuit empire – which was founded by his great-grandfather Alexander Grant.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Made In Chelsea star said: “I’m not heir to anything. People always talk about this, I don’t know where this has come from.”

“I think at the beginning of Made in Chelsea, it was all about affluent people and it was a nice story for them.”

Instagram

Jamie explained: “It is true my great-grandfather started McVitie’s, so it was a nice ‘in’.”

The 32-year-old joined Made In Chelsea back in 2011, and Jamie has insisted he’s built his own fortune over the past few years – without any handouts from his parents.

Jamie said: “I’ve just got what I earn. Nothing else.”

instagram

The reality star set up his own business, the vegetarian sweet company Candy Kittens, in 2012 – and the brand has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Thanks to his business ventures and various TV appearances, Jamie is now said to be worth around £2million.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR