Made In Chelsea star drops HUGE hint he’s set to appear on upcoming series of Love Island

Made In Chelsea star Sam Prince has dropped a huge hint that he hopes to appear on the upcoming series of Love Island.

Following in the footsteps of reality TV personality Joey Essex, who appeared on the show as a “celebrity Islander”, the reality star teased he’d “love to do another TV show.”

The 28-year-old recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating and regularly appears on Made In Chelsea.

Following his appearance on Celebs Go Dating, he told Heatworld of his hopes to do more reality television.

“I would love to do another TV show,” he confessed as he continued: “I am an age I’m really enjoying TV stuff.”

He went on to admit he has his eye on an appearance of Love Island, as he said: “Love Island, I love.”

“Knocking on that door!” he said before adding: “there’s loads of these shows that I [would] love to do.”

Earlier this year, Sam joined the cast of Celebs Go Dating as a “last-minute addition.”

Sam’s previous relationships include Lottie Moss and most recently, co-star Yasmine Zweegers, who he split from in November.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Sam and Yasmine split up a month ago now. It wasn’t a nasty breakup at all, and they still remain good friends.”

“Despite the beginning of their relationship being complicated, the couple loved their time together and really value the past year, holidaying and working as a team.”

“But they have decided to prioritise their work and individual projects, moving on from their All Things Delicious podcast.”