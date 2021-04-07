Luisa Zissman reunites with her dead horse after having it preserved by taxidermist

The 33-year-old's horse Madrono passed away after falling ill with cancer in 2016

Luisa Zissman has reunited with her dead horse after having it preserved by taxidermist.

The 33-year-old’s horse Madrono was put down in 2016, after falling ill with cancer.

The Apprentice star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of her standing beside the deceased horse, who had been stuffed.

She captioned the post: “You’re home now ❤️🙏🏻😢 My beautiful Madrono. He is the most beautiful, majestic, stunning horse of a lifetime.”

“Thank you @simon_the_stuffa you have captured everything about him so perfectly. Feeling very emotional 🥺😍”

Luisa also shared a video of the moment she saw the stuffed animal, writing: “The day we were reunited. I know I’m weird, I know this isn’t normal but when Madrono had to be put to sleep due to melanomas (cancer) I was shattered.”

“I had seen @simon_the_stuffa amazing work and he was the first person I called. ”

She continued: “I can’t describe the overwhelming heartbreak when Madrono died I spent a week in bed and got stress induced vertigo.”

“Seeing him again today was so incredible. He’s perfect, his kind eyes are exactly the same, the little swirls in his coat, his beautiful mane all so perfect.”

“Thank you @simon_the_stuffa and your team. You really have made me so happy! (Even though I’m ugly crying) And for those who listen to @annawilliamsonofficial and I LuAnna: The Podcast, you will be relieved to hear his balls are still intact.”

“Madrono will take pride of place in the entrance hall of my new house”.