Lucy Mecklenburgh shares sweet snaps of fiancé Ryan Thomas’ lockdown birthday

The couple recently welcomed their first child together

Lucy Mecklenburgh has shared some sweet snap of her special lockdown birthday celebrations for Ryan Thomas.

The TOWIE star and the actor got engaged in Italy last summer, and welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman, back in March.

Ryan marked his 36th birthday in style with the help of his fiance as Lucy called in help from decor company Elari Events to decorate their home with elaborate balloons.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star posted a photo of the family-of-three in front of the lavish setting.

The former Coronation Street star was also treated to a homemade Bundt cake by his partner’s pal Lydia Bright.

The birthday boy also took to the social media platform and posted an image of himself cradling his newborn son, alongside a heartfelt message.

“My first birthday with my little man is the best present I could wish for ❤️,” he captioned the post.

Ryan is also a father to daughter Scarlett from a previous relationship.

The celebration comes after Lucy opened up about the struggles of being a new mum during a global pandemic.