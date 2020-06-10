Home UK Showbiz Lucy Mecklenburgh posts touching tribute to Ryan Thomas on his birthday

Lucy Mecklenburgh posts touching tribute to Ryan Thomas on his birthday

The couple recently welcomed their first child together

By
Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
-
Lucy Mecklenburgh has posted a touching tribute to Ryan Thomas on his birthday.

The TOWIE star and the actor got engaged in Italy last summer, and welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman, back in March.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Lucy shared a throwback snap of them on a boat in Positano, Italy, alongside a sweet message to her fiancé.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, fiancé and baby daddy 💙,” she wrote.

 

Happy Birthday to my best friend, fiancé and baby daddy 💙 thank you for every breakfast in bed, making me laugh everyday & giving me my best present ever .. our special baby boy 👶❤️ we love you lots x (this photo is even more special now knowing little Roman was in my tummy with us that day 🥰).

“Thank you for every breakfast in bed, making me laugh every day & giving me my best present ever .. our special baby boy 👶❤️.”

“We love you lots x (this photo is even more special now knowing little Roman was in my tummy with us that day 🥰).”

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to wish the 36-year-old a happy birthday.

“Beautiful! Happy birthday, Ryan 💙,” one follower commented.

“Ah, such a precious photo with Roman in there too 🥰 Happy Birthday to hubby-to-be ❤️,” another penned.

“Stunning photo…..happy birthday @ryanthomas84 🎂🎉🥂 ❤️💙,” another fan added.

The news comes after Lucy opened up about the struggles of being a new mum during a global pandemic.

Last month, the family-of-three appeared on Good Morning Britain and the 28-year-old spoke candidly about the challenges of parenthood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

