Lucy Mecklenburgh posts touching tribute to Ryan Thomas on his birthday

Lucy Mecklenburgh has posted a touching tribute to Ryan Thomas on his birthday.

The TOWIE star and the actor got engaged in Italy last summer, and welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman, back in March.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Lucy shared a throwback snap of them on a boat in Positano, Italy, alongside a sweet message to her fiancé.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, fiancé and baby daddy 💙,” she wrote.

“Thank you for every breakfast in bed, making me laugh every day & giving me my best present ever .. our special baby boy 👶❤️.”

“We love you lots x (this photo is even more special now knowing little Roman was in my tummy with us that day 🥰).”

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to wish the 36-year-old a happy birthday.

“Beautiful! Happy birthday, Ryan 💙,” one follower commented.

“Ah, such a precious photo with Roman in there too 🥰 Happy Birthday to hubby-to-be ❤️,” another penned.

“Stunning photo…..happy birthday @ryanthomas84 🎂🎉🥂 ❤️💙,” another fan added.

The news comes after Lucy opened up about the struggles of being a new mum during a global pandemic.

Last month, the family-of-three appeared on Good Morning Britain and the 28-year-old spoke candidly about the challenges of parenthood amid the coronavirus pandemic.