Lucy Mecklenburgh opens up about the struggles of being a new mum during a global pandemic

The reality star welcomed her first child ten weeks ago

Lucy Mecklenburgh opens up about the struggles of being a new mum...

Lucy Mecklenburgh has opened up about the struggles of being a new mum during a global pandemic.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her son Roman on March 12 with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.

The family-of-three made an appearance on Good Morning Britain today, and Lucy spoke about the challenges of parenthood during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Do you know what it has been really tough,” she confessed.

She continued: “The first few weeks for me everyone said when I was pregnant people can come around and help, hold him while you nap, cook you dinner…”

“We haven’t had that support but what we have had is every single moment with him which is amazing.”

During the interview, the couple were joined by Ryan’s brothers, Adam and Scott, who were delighted to see their nephew.

The ex-Coronation Street star also showcased Roman’s unfortunately-timed poop explosion, which covered his white onesie.

Well baby Roman’s first appearance on live TV was certainly memorable… 😳😂@ryanjamesthomas | @lucy_meck pic.twitter.com/fuEUyb1pmg — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 20, 2020

“He’s got his best outfit today, and just for you on camera – pooped himself,” Ryan hilariously declared.

