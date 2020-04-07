Lucy Mecklenburgh hits back at trolls who criticise breastfeeding in public

Lucy Mecklenburgh has hit back at trolls for criticising breastfeeding in public.

The former TOWIE star gave birth to son Roman Ravello last month with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.

Since then, Lucy has been sharing her journey of being a new mum with her followers.

Taking to Instagram, Lucy revealed her followers have been thanking her for being so open about breastfeeding – as they have “got abuse” for breastfeeding in public in the past.

“So many message thanking me for being so open about breastfeeding. In shock how many of u got abuse for breast feeding in public!” she wrote.

“With the current situation I haven’t been able to even do that but can’t imagine why anyone would have anything negative to say to a woman simply trying to feed her baby! Who are these vile people!?!”

An hour earlier, the reality star shared an adorable picture of her and her son as she breastfed him.

“Birthday breakfast. Can’t believe my little man is 1 month old!!!!” she captioned the candid photo.