Lucy Mecklenburgh hits back at troll who shamed her for drinking wine while breastfeeding

Lucy Mecklenburgh hits back at troll who shamed her for drinking wine...

Lucy Mecklenburgh has hit back at a troll who shamed her for drinking red wine while breastfeeding.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her first child, a son named Roman, with her fiancé Ryan Thomas on March 12.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a screenshot of a nasty DM she received, which said: “U really shouldn’t be drinking red wine then breastfeeding your child.”

Hitting back at the mummy shamer, Lucy wrote: “Here we go! I had half a glass of red wine and had already expressed his next feed anyway!!! … bore off!”

“Focus on your own life,” she added.

Lucy’s post comes after she recently revealed she was attacked online for going to get Roman’s vaccinations.

The new mum responded to critics by sharing clips of Good Morning Britain’s Dr Hilary talking about the benefits of vaccinations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Apr 13, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

At the time, Lucy said: “A lot of people have opinions about parenting but I don’t feel as though they can judge others on what they do with their own child.”

“Everyone has their own way of bringing up a child and that’s fine, I’m not going to preach to other parents about how they should bring up their kids, because I don’t think it’s right for me to do that.”

