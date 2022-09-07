Luca Bish signs to football team after finding fame on Love Island

Love Island 2022 star Luca Bish has signed to non-league football team Hailsham Town.

The 23-year-old fishmonger, who is dating football legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, previously played for Saltdean United.

Hailsham Town FC confirmed their new signing via Twitter on Tuesday, tweeting: “Delighted to announce a new arrival at The Beaconsfield. Previously with Saltdean United, welcome to the #Stringers Luca Bish!”

Luca shot to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of Love Island, where he finished in second place alongside 19-year-old Gemma.

The couple finally made their relationship official earlier this month, when Luca asked Gemma to be his girlfriend in the most romantic way.

Prior to this, Luca jetted to the Algarve in Portugal to meet Gemma’s famous father for the first time – former Liverpool star Michael Owen.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show about the meeting, Gemma admitted that she and Luca have “got approval” from her parents.

The 19-year-old explained: “Family thumbs up, very good. We had a little trip, a bit of work, bit of relaxing, met all of them there. That was really positive and really nice.”