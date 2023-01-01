Luca Bish celebrates New Year’s Eve with Love Island co-stars – after Gemma Owen split

Luca Bish celebrated New Year’s Eve with some of his Love Island co-stars, following his split from Gemma Owen.

The former couple made it to the final of the hit dating show this year.

However, they called it quits back in November after struggling to make their relationship work outside of the villa.

On Saturday night, Luca celebrated New Year’s Eve with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

The trio also celebrated Davide’s birthday, which falls on January 1.

Ekin-Su shared a video via her Instagram story of her partying with Luca and her pal during the festivities.

Last month, Luca met up with Davide and Ekin-Su to watch one of the World Cup matches.

The Turkish actress shared a video of Luca, Davide and her brother Arda watching a game.

The party then attended the launch of Ekin-Su’s collaboration with bPerfect Cosmetics.