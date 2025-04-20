Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde weighs in on Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki’s split

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde has weighed in on Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki’s split.

Earlier this week, Lochan and Whitney announced their split after two years together.

During their time in the villa, Whitney and Tyrique were close, as Tyrique coupled up with Whitney’s close friend in the villa Ella Thomas, however, the pair appeared to have a falling out, as Tyrique unfollowed the couple on Instagram.

Now, Tyrique has hit out at fans who have claimed Lochan “dodged a bullet,” following his split from Whitney.

Speaking to his fans, Tyrique stated: Ahh, he dodged a bullet. Ahh, he wasn’t good enough for her. She did this, he did that. Shut up man.”

“Talking so confidently on situations and people you know nothing about. Thinking you got insight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Borough (@theshadeborough)

You got mental health. That’s what you got. And the whole time you’re there not concentrating,” Tyrique hit back.

“Trying to play Sims 4 with other people’s lives. Your own partners at home. Looking elsewhere for happiness. I don’t even blame them. You’re ill. Pack it in man.”

Following their split, Whitney gave insight into why the pair called time on their relationship.

In an Instagram video titled: “Chapter 4 – Choosing me,” Whitney alluded to the reason behind their split, confessing: “But this year, April 4th, felt like a cruel reminder of winter’s chill. It was the day he chose to stop choosing us, the day he chose to stop choosing me. And just like that, I found myself alone.”

She continued: “I wish I could tell you that there was someone else, and if I had to point to, something that would make it easier to understand. But the truth is, maybe it was just one of those heartbreaking moments where it was the right person, but the wrong time. And maybe that’s the only trust and reason I can hold onto.”