Love Island’s Yasmin Pettet confirms split from Jamie Rhodes – and addresses claims she cheated

Love Island finalists Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes have confirmed they have split.

The couple, who came in third place on the ITV dating show, quietly parted ways before the NTAs last week.

In a statement, Yasmin also shut down claims she cheated on Jamie with Freddie Fraser from The Traitors, after they were reportedly spotted holding hands after the awards ceremony.

Yasmin wrote on Instagram: “As per my recent tiktok myself and Jamie split before the NTAs but hadn’t formally announced it yet.

”We’re still really good friends and i’ll always have so much love and care for him for making my love island experience what it was.

”I find it laughable that everyone thinks i cheated on Jamie with Freddie from Traitors which is not true and anyone who knows me knows my type is late 20s, 30s plus 😂.

She added: “Jamie is literally the most amazing man ever and I’m forever grateful for the memories we made and time we spent together.”

Jamie also confirmed Yasmin did not cheat on him in a separate statement.

He wrote: “There has been a lot of speculation over the past few days about what happened at the NTA’s.

“I wasn’t desperately trying to find Yas after the NTA’s I was trying to hitch a ride back to my hotel with Cach and Toni and when asked where Yas was and I said she f***ed off.

“This is what I say every time I’m with company and they leave, it’s strong set in my vocabulary.

“It was also said that I was fuming at the party after the NTA’s when it was the complete opposite actually, it was a great night!

“Yas and I have decided to move away from getting to know each other romantically to just being friends. It was very amicable manner and before the NTA’s,” he continued.

“Yasmin did not cheat on me nor was we in a relationship we both have big love for one another and want the best for each of us.

“I hope this clears any speculation and puts any rumours to bed and thank you once again to everyone who supported me and Yasmin inside and outside the villa.”