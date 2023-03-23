Ad
Love Island’s Will reveals THIS Islander was offended by his talent show ‘roast rap’

Will Young has revealed Tanya Manhenga was offended by his “roast rap” during the Love Island talent show.

‘MC Will’ poked fun at Tanya and her beau Shaq Muhammad’s post-Casa Amor drama.

The infamous TV stint saw the 22-year-old recouple with bombshell Martin Akinola, leaving Shaq as the only single Islander in the villa.

Speaking during his appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, Will discussed his iconic “roast rap”.

Host Grace Keeling praise the cast for “taking it on the chin”

However, Will interrupted her to say: “Oh I don’t know about that. It was a little bit of saltiness.”

When asked whether the saltiness came from Tanya, Will admitted: “Yeah,” and Grace said she “knew straight away”.

“I think there was a few people who didn’t really enjoy it,” the TikTok farmer explained. “I don’t think Rosie [Seabrook] enjoyed it. There was a few.”

Justifying his “roast rap”, Will said” It’s just what happened really. I was loving it!”

“It’s not even that deep. It’s not that deep. It’s just what happens!”

