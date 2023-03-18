Love Island’s Will reveals how he snuck news about the outside world into the villa

Will Young has revealed how the Islanders snuck news about the outside world into the villa.

The TikTok farmer placed fifth on the winter series of Love Island 2023 alongside his girlfriend Jessie Wynter.

In a joint interview with Closer magazine, Will revealed: “You’re not supposed to know about the outside world, you know. No phones, no time, nothing like that.”

“But when you went out on dates, you were in a car with someone that was driving,” Will continued.

“So, you know, little sweet talk and being all like ‘How’s your day? That’s great!’ You know what I mean? All of that.”

“And then you would like slip in like different football – I don’t watch football, like I don’t really care, but all of the lads back at the villa were really interested.”

“So you’d ask him like who’s top of the table, who won different games like this.”

“Which is naughty, and very, very cheeky,” Will said.

Jessie interjected: “Sorry to the producers – we didn’t do that!”

“I’m a boys boy,” Will joked.