Love Island’s Will and Jessie hit out at co-stars trying to cling on to fame

Will Young and Jessie Wynter have hit out at their Love Island co-stars who are trying to cling on to fame.

The fan-favourite couple placed fifth on the winter 2023 series of the hit dating show.

They narrowly missed out on a coveted spot in the final, after they were dumped from the villa for being the “least compatible” couple.

During their time in the villa, a number of Islanders accused Jessie of being ingenuine – including Olivia Hawkins and Casey O’Gorman.

During their joint appearance on The Useless Hotline podcast, Jessie and Will spoke about how things have been with their co-stars since leaving the villa.

The TikTok farmer admitted: “I think everyone wants to put their two pence into the situation, hold on a little longer [to the fame].”

“We don’t want to come out and diss anyone because that’s really not our nature. If anyone wants to talk about us then we’ll take it.”

Will then joked: “Keep talking about us!”

Jessie agreed, saying: “If people wanna sit there and negatively critique you that is, that’s kinda on them.”

“Why would I waste my energy talking about other people?”

Despite others’ opinion on their relationship, Will and Jessie appear to be going from strength to strength – will Jessie even revealing that Will may be returning home to Australia with her.

The Love Island star previously told The UK Sun: “I am looking to go back to Australia at the end of May because I think that’s when my visa is until.”

“Will might be coming with me, which is really exciting, and then we’re going to look at what other types of visas I can have when I get back over here.”

“I do see myself long-term in the UK, if Will doesn’t enjoy Australia too much.”

“Everyone I know from the UK has been saying Will’s going to love Australia, so I’m concerned [laughs].”

Jessie has been away from her family since the beginning of the year, only seeing her mum and sister when they visited her in South Africa during the show.

However, the Australian bombshell was welcomed by Will’s family with open arms back to the UK, saying: “I feel if I hadn’t gone back to the farm it might have been too overwhelming coming straight into a new country, the hustle and bustle.”

“I know it’s different. It’s not the typical Love Island setting, but we’re so happy with how it’s worked out. There have been periods where I’ve felt so homesick, but Will and his family have been so comforting for me. I’d be lost without them, they’re so lovely.”