Whitney Adebayo reveals whether she’d go back on Love Island following shock split

Love Island’s Whitney Adebayo has revealed whether she’d go back on Love Island following her shock split from fellow islander Lochan Nowacki.

The pair met on Love Island in 2023, where they came in second place.

However, in similar posts to their Instagram stories earlier this week, the couple confirmed they have parted ways.

Now, in a new TikTok, the 27-year-old revealed whether she would ever appear on Love Island for a second chance at love.

Lipsyncing to Future’s song, Mask Off, Whitney and fellow islander Samie Elishi, the pair revealed their thoughts.

As the camera panned between the pair, they can both be seen lipsyncing to the lyrics: “Aint no way, aint no f**king way.”

Earlier this week, Whitney opened up about her break up from Lochan Nowacki after two years together.

The 27-year-old has now shared a video on Instagram entitled “Chapter 4 – Choosing me” where she goes about daily tasks while explaining how she “found myself alone.”

“It’s strange how you can wake up one day and decide that everything that you once loved wasn’t enough anymore,” began Whitney. “This year, April 4th, felt like a cruel reminder of winter’s chill. It was the day he chose to stop choosing us, the day he chose to stop choosing me.” “I wish I could tell you that there was someone else, and if I had to point to, something that would make it easier to understand. But the truth is, maybe it was just one of those heartbreaking moments where it was the right person, but the wrong time. And maybe that’s the only trust and reason I can hold onto.” “I’m strong, but for the first time in a long time I can admit that I’m broken. I thought I had everything figured out. The future seemed so certain and now I’m 27, standing at a crossroad questioning everything I thought I knew.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Adebayo (@whitneyadebayo) “So many memories, so many plans, so many I love yous – that had their last day. And I just didn’t know. Now I’m here in my new apartment surrounded by the quiet echos of him. Empty spaces are still heaving with the weight of the promises we once shared now unfulfilled.” The video came shortly after Whitney and Lochan posted similar messages on their Instagram stories to confirm that they have parted ways. Whitney wrote to her followers: “Hey guys, unfortunately, Lochan and I’s relationship has come to an end.” “Thank you for all the love and support that you’ve show us through our journey, we’re forever grateful. Whitney x” Lochan’s statement was identical, only swapping out the names and ending the statement “L ❤️”