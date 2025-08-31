Love Island’s Whitney Adebayo breaks her silence after ex Lochan Nowacki seeks legal action over ‘racial slur’ claims

Love Island star Whitney Adebayo has broken her silence, after it emerged that her ex-boyfriend Lochan Nowacki is taking her to court.

The 27-year-old is reportedly suing his former girlfriend in the High Court for defamation and malicious falsehood, after she publicly accused him of calling her skin “dirty”.

Lochan is seeking “substantial damages”, and has hired top legal firm Brandsmiths to represent him.

The same firm previously represented David Walliams when he sued the makers of Britain’s Got Talent, which resulted in him receiving a £1million out-of-court settlement and public apology from Fremantle Media.

A source told The Sun: “There have been repeated attempts to step back from the abyss. Whitney was given the opportunity to apologise publicly for her remarks, but she doubled down instead.

“Lochan wants the world to know he is taking action against her. Half the people out there still think he’s a racist because of what she’s said about him.

“It’s just not right and it has to be corrected. He would rather avoid court, but there doesn’t appear to be any alternative.”

Shortly after Lochan’s legal case against her emerged, Whitney shared a short video on TikTok in which she insisted she will “win the case”.

Lipsyncing to an audio clip, Whitney said: “Even if you phone the police I will win this case.”

A spokeswoman for Whitney has also said: “Whitney has instructed her own legal team and is very confident in her position.

“If any claim is issued by Mr Nowacki, it will be vigorously defended.”

Whitney and Lochan were a fan favourite couple on the 2023 series of Love Island, which they finished in second place behind winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

The pair remained an item until April of this year, and things took a nasty turn between them last month when Whitney accused him of calling her skin “dirty” in a TikTok video watched by millions.

In the video, Whitney alleged: “We were walking back from lunch, going back to his place, and I was like, ‘babe, look how my skin glistens in the sun’. And he looked at me and he was like, ‘ugh, it’s dirty’.

“And then only when I lashed out, he was like, it was a joke, it was a joke. He was crying. He called all my family members, saying it was a joke, it was a joke. And because Lochan gives off this golden retriever energy no one would ever believe that he would ever say it maliciously.”

“But you guys know I have dark humor, so I know when something’s a joke and when something’s being said seriously.”

“So I just hate the fact that he’s coming on the internet acting so, like, innocent,” she continued.

“I’m not even here saying that Lochan is a racist. I’m here saying that he made racial slurs towards me.”

Whitney also claimed his friends used the n-word and accused him of “condoning it” by remaining friends with them.

“I was like, why are you hanging around with people who obviously have that word in their vocabulary and I’m obviously a black woman,” she said.

The 27-year-old also claimed their relationship was “up and down” since they left the show, and accused Lochan of being “a culture vulture”.

“He clocks that his audience obviously is predominantly black so he’s constantly trying to tap into the culture,” she claimed. “The same culture he stripped me of. He told me I was too ghetto, I was too loud.”

In response to Whitney’s video, Lochan said he was “devastated” by her claims.

He said: “We were on a walk close to my flat. She had got her nails done and she annoyingly put them in my face and was like, ‘oh, my hands are so clean, yours aren’t’.

“I was like, ‘no, they’re not’. And she looked at me in shock and was like, ‘you’re calling me dirty’. She was saying ‘the world is going to see you for the racist that you are’.

“I just want to first of all say, I’ve never called anyone’s skin dirty and I would never. That never happened. That to me is the most upsetting comment. I’ve got no other choice now but to stand up and defend myself.”

“I really wanted Whit and I just to move on happily with our lives and just be happy…but it’s reached a point where I do need to stand up for myself and talk about this whole incident.”

“It’s hard to even say these words because it just goes against everything that I’ve been raised coming from like a multicultural background.

“My mum being Indian, my dad is Scottish, Polish, English. It feels like this was done to cause harm. And, you know, it is.”