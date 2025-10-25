Love Island’s Wes Nelson reveals he has been robbed for the second time this year

Wes Nelson has revealed that he has been the victim of another robbery.

The former Love Island star, who shot to fame on the show back in 2018, has confirmed that he has been robbed for the second time this year.

In a statement on his Instagram stories on Friday, the 27-year-old shared that he has had some valuable sports equipment taken from him.

“My full golf bag/clubs etc have been stolen,” Wes wrote.

“I actually hate what London has become. Twice in a year. Cheers,” he penned further.

This is not the first time that Wes has been the subject of a robbery this year. Back in January, the reality star had his designer Louis Vuitton bag – worth over £8,000 – stolen from him while on a train.

At the time, Wes took to his Instagram stories to share a full account of what happened.

“My LV [Louis Vuitton] bag was just stolen on the train just as we stopped at Milton Keynes,” the singer detailed, before going on to note that it contained some very valuable items.

“Had everything important in it. I’m lucky I took my MacBook out before the journey. All my music would have been GONE,” Wes confessed.

“Anyway just a heads up, it took a split second to look away and that s**t was gone. Rats everywhere,” he added.

In a second post, the TV star unveiled a photo that he had taken before his bag was stolen, which showcased his luggage sitting on the overhead rack above him.

“Just clocked in this pic I sent earlier. The bag has been pulled waaaay back to the seat behind me, the guy must have been slowly sliding it backwards whenever I looked down. Then quickly dipped at the first stop,” Wes penned.

“You know what’s mad, you always think there’s no way this s**t gonna happen to me without noticing first. But here we are. S**t,” he continued.

“Also this is the first time I’ve ever used the overhead storage. Never again,” he admitted further.

In a final photo from the incident, Wes shared a screenshot of what his bag looked like, and pleaded with the public to keep an eye out for it.

“I’ve got a reward for anyone who can get it back with contents,” he wrote at the time.