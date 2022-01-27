Love Island’s Tyla Carr breaks down in tears over ‘horrendous’ co-parenting experience

Former Love Island star Tyla Carr has candidly opened up about the struggles she’s faced co-parenting her son Archie.

The 28-year-old split from her son’s father, Rossco Edmonds, just seven months after he was born in December 2018.

Tyla, who shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, has admitted co-parenting their son is “the hardest thing” she’s ever had to deal with.

Speaking through tears on her Instagram Story this week, the mother-of-one said: “I thought I’d come on here and be a little bit more real about my co-parenting situation, currently in tears, it is the hardest thing ever to deal with…”

“These crappy emotions and all the agg that goes with having to break up with someone and trying to be a good parent it is the hardest thing.”

“I say on here you have to co-parent, be on side and try and make things work. When things are good it’s great when things are rubbish it is horrendous.”

As she explained the difficulties of co-parenting with her ex, Tyla told her 352k followers: “I’m always an advocate of co-parenting but here’s some more of the reality.”

“I’m no angel as people well know, I don’t do everything right, in fact, I make mistakes everyday! Archie comes first and that’s all I try and keep in mind…”

In another post, Tyla said: “Truth is, it’s not easy! It’s actually the most draining thing of all trying to keep the peace for the sake of Archie.”

“I’d hope my baby never speaks to a woman the way I’ve been spoke to, or get spoken to on a regular basis. The amount of deep breaths I have to take, I’m surprised I don’t pass out.”

Hours after she opened up to her followers, the mother-of-one posted a photo of herself smiling, and told fans: “A little cry helps get it all out your system.”

Tyla announced her split from Rossco on Instagram in June 2019, just seven months after giving birth to their first child.

The former Love Island star told her followers: “I am recently single, I’ve been super quiet because I’m really not sure what to say, it’s an awful situation, but I will explain a few things in good time.”