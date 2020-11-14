Love Island’s Tommy Fury shouts out Molly-Mae Hague after winning boxing match

The couple met on Love Island last year

Tommy Fury shouted out his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague on Friday night, after winning a pro boxing match.

Following his appearance on Love Island last year, where he met Molly-Mae, the 21-year-old returned to his professional boxing career just a few months later.

On Friday night, Tommy went up against Genadij Krajevskij in London – and brutally knocked out him out after just two rounds.

During his victory speech, Tommy said: “Well, Mrs Molly-Mae, what can I say I wish she was here tonight, but I got the win.”

A tasty uppercut, learning on the job and a message for @mollymaehague 🙌@tommytntfury reflects on a successful night at the office 👏 pic.twitter.com/7lFdMGkV7F — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 14, 2020

Tommy went on to thank his team, including his heavyweight champion brother Tyson Fury.

Molly-Mae was unable to attend Tommy’s latest fight due to Covid-19 restrictions, but made sure to watch the match at home.

In posts shared on her Instagram Story, Molly-Mae cheered Tommy on – and called him her “champ”.

The couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island, and they’ve since moved in together.