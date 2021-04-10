Love Island’s Tommy Fury insists he’s ‘not going on holiday’ as he jets to Las Vegas

The reality star has left his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in the UK

Love Island’s Tommy Fury insists he’s ‘not going on holiday’ as he...

Tommy Fury has jetted to the U.S. to attend a boxing camp in Las Vegas.

Before heading to the airport, the Love Island star took to Instagram to explain why he’s allowed travel.

The 21-year-old wrote: “It’s goodbye to home for a bit. My next camp is based in Las Vegas to I’m travelling there tonight, due to this being a completely work based trip I am able to travel.”

“This is such an incredible opportunity for me and I’ve waited for a camp in Vegas my whole boxing career.”

“I just want to stress that this is absolutely not a holiday. This is my job,” Tommy added.

The reality star clarified his reasons for travelling, after he was previously slammed for jetting to Dubai and the Maldives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In another post, the 21-year-old told fans he’s going to miss his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, who has stay in the UK.

Posting a photo of Molly-Mae cuddling up to him, he wrote: “Gonna really miss this one @mollymae.”

The couple have been dating since they met on the 2019 series of Love Island, and are currently living in a £1.3million apartment in Cheshire.