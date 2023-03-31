Love Island’s Tom reveals MAJOR step in his relationship with Samie

Tom Clare has revealed he wants to take a major step in his relationship with Samie Elishi.

The fan-favourite couple placed third on winter Love Island 2023 earlier this month.

Tom, who lives in Barnsley, admitted he and Samie, who lives more southerly in London, are “trying to make things work” long distance.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Tom said: “Me and Samie couldn’t be any better – obviously Samie’s down in London and I’m up north but we’re making it work.”

“The other day I did my eBay shoot, Samie was there in the background taking loads of photos. Me and Samie are great, it’s going really well.”

“I’ve been down there for a few days or she’s come up here. It hasn’t been like a one day thing, we’re making it work.”

“I think eventually we want to move in together but that takes time, it’s not something that you rush.”

Tom continued: “I think if we could we’d want to move in together tomorrow but we’re just making it natural.”

“I’d live wherever Samie wants to live – I’m not bothered me.”

Gushing about his girlfriend, the footballer said: “You spend every day with people and you get to know them in there – when you’re in the villa, it’s always in the back of your mind what will happen on the outside, but it’s literally been the same.”

“Our families get on so well, I remember the first thing my sister said was ‘welcome to the family’. My mum and Samie keep in contact and text all the time.”

On Thursday, Tom was announced as eBay’s next pre-loved ambassador – making him the first Islander from series 9 to land a brand deal.

The Barnsley native said of the news: “I’VE BEEN BUSY BEHIND THE SCENES 📸. I’m buzzing to announce that I am @ebay_uk’s next pre-loved ambassador!”

“In the villa I loved showcasing pre-loved fashion from eBay, and the number of brands available is unreal, allowing me to push my style comfort zone.”

“Excited to be taking the pre-loved conversation into menswear and I will be launching my very own pre-loved edit very soon, so watch this space guys! 🙌.”

