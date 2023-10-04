Love Island’s Tom Clare responds to crazy fan confession: ‘This stuff doesn’t wow me’

Tom Clare has responded to a fan’s crazy confession.

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the winter 2023 series of Love Island, placing third with his then-girlfriend Samie Elishi.

The footballer has been publicly single since his split from Samie earlier this year.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Tom urged his followers to share their “craziest confessions”.

One of the Love Island star’s fans wrote: “I sent Tom Clare a topless pic 😂.”

Tom replied: “So, obviously sometimes I do get sent stuff like this.”

“I’m not gonna out the person that sent this, but just to be straight up, this type of stuff doesn’t wow me.”

“I’m not a teenage boy,” Tom continued. “I know my future wife, I ain’t gonna meet her when she’s sending me stuff like this.”

“So, yeah. Come on girls, you’re better than this.”

Samie and Tom, who placed third on the winter series of Love Island earlier this year, called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

While fans hoped they had rekindled their romance, Samie insisted they were just friends in an interview with The UK Sun earlier this summer.

Speaking about her relationship with Tom, she said: “No, we’re not back on, we’re just really good friends.”

When asked if there was a chance of them getting back together, Samie continued: “I don’t know, once you’ve been there and done it with someone… we had our run and it went well, but I’m happy that we don’t hate each other now.”

“We can all go out still and have fun, we were all out last night and it’s been a lot of fun. Tom’s so supportive, he such a lovely guy, I haven’t got a bad word to say about him,” she added.

However, it appears the pair may not be on good terms any more, as they recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.