Love Island’s Tanya surprises her beau Shaq on his birthday

Tanya Manhenga surprised her beau Shaq Muhammad for his birthday in the best way.

The couple placed fourth on the winter series of Love Island 2023.

Shaq celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday, March 31.

Tanya pulled out all the stops to decorate their London-based hotel room.

The 22-year-old filled the room with black and silver balloons.

She also gifted her beau foil balloons that read ‘Happy Birthday’, and ’25’.

Shaq shared photos of himself beside the lavish display, writing: “Quarter of a century 🥳.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaq (@shaq24s_)

A host of Shaq and Tanya’s Love Island co-stars took to the comments section to wish him a happy birthday.

Samie Elishi penned: “Oh the girl did good 😍😍 @talkswithtt_ ❤️,” while Maxwell Samuda said: “Big blessings bro 👏🏽.”

Jessie Wynter wrote: “Happy birthday Shaq Attack 🫶🏼,” and Olivia Hawkins said: “Big 25! Can’t wait to party with you tomorrow! 🤩🫶🏻.”