Love Island’s Siannise and Luke T are taking their relationship to next level

The pair came second on Love Island's first winter series

Love Island’s Siannise and Luke T are taking their relationship to next...

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have revealed their plans to officially move in together.

The Love Island couple met on the show’s first winter series earlier this year, and have been inseparable ever since.

After leaving the Love Island villa, Siannise and Luke were hoping to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together, but their house hunting has been put on hold due to COVID-19.

Appearing in their first YouTube video, the couple revealed that they had put a deposit down on a house before the outbreak.

“In terms of us, we actually put a deposit down on a house and then some of our quite big work got cancelled because of corona, so we had to cancel our house,” Luke revealed.

“Everything has been put on hold at the minute.”

Trying to see the bright side of things, Siannise said: “We’ve just got to look forward to better days.”

“We’re all in the same boat, as long as we’re all staying positive and keeping ourselves busy, then we’re all good.”

