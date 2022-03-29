Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips calls out stars who ‘pretend’ to get their lip filler dissolved

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips has called out stars who “pretend” to get their lip filler dissolved.

The 27-year-old, who shot to fame on the winter series of the dating show, debuted a new look last month after she got her lip filler dissolved.

The TV personality has since told OK! magazine that she plans on getting fresh filler into her lips, and that she is very much “team filler”.

She told the publication: “I think a lot of stars pretend to get their lip fillers dissolved, whereas actually, they will just get them done all over again.”

“I actually didn’t get them dissolved because I don’t like filler anymore. I’m still very much team filler. I got mine dissolved because I needed to start mine again. I had some lumps in my lips and I couldn’t get rid of them without starting again.”

“I was put off doing it for a while because I was so hung up on the thought of not having filler, but I needed to get that out of my head. I needed to think, ‘You know what? There is more to life than having big lips,’ so, although I will definitely get them done again, I appreciate it a lot more now.”

Shaughna documented the process of getting her filler dissolved in a video shared to Instagram last month.

She said: “The real reason I’m sharing my lips dissolving journey is because I have been preaching about separating your happiness from your body image.”

“I’ve been putting this off for so long because I just can’t bear the thought of having lips anymore. It will be all done in two weeks, all fresh and new so I’m trying to practice what I preach.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips)

After getting the filler dissolved, the reality star said: “I am done. My lips are a little bit swollen because of the treatment, they’ll be gone in about six hours and then I’ll have no lips so I’m gonna enjoy this six hours.” “You know, what you build it all up in your head but it really ain’t nothing is it? It’s bloody lips, life goes on. It really weren’t that bad.”