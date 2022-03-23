Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka looks completely different after dissolving her lip filler

Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has debuted a new look, after getting her lip filler dissolved.

The 26-year-old, who rose to fame on the dating show last year, took to Instagram to show off her transformation.

As well as getting her filler dissolved, the former civil servant has been undergoing a course of laser sessions to remove old eyebrow tattoo pigment.

She captioned the snap: “Sauna skin + Freckles 😍 On Friday, Dr. Zara Nortley and I did a thing! Can anyone tell?”

Dr. Zara Nortley, who performed Sharon’s surgery, commented on her post: “We did indeed! You look so beautiful, and not sagging-balloon at all xx.”

Sharon replied: “It’s taking some getting used to! 😍”

During her stint on Love Island last summer, Sharon and her co-star Faye Winter got into an explosive argument with Hugo Hammond after he revealed in a challenge that he wasn’t attracted to “fake girls”.

A furious Sharon said at the time: “I don’t give a f**k if he’s crying. He needs to get f**king educated why girls get work done.”

Speaking to Hugo about why she was upset, Sharon explained: “You’re now coming across as fake as s**t, because you’re now saying you don’t like fake and you’ve grafted the two girls who look fake.”