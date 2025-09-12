Love Island’s Shakira addresses rumours of romance between Yasmin and Traitors star

The NTAs red carpet may have been all glitz and glam – but one moment from the after-party has left fans reeling.

Love Island’s Yasmin Pettet was reportedly spotted holding hands with The Traitors star Freddie Fraser, and the internet is very confused.

According to The Sun, Yasmin was seen leaving the bash hand in hand with Freddie, in what was described online as a “cosy moment”.

An insider also claimed that Yasmin leaned in to Freddie and said something along the lines of, “We need to go somewhere private, where no one can see.”

Fans have been left puzzled over the report, as Yasmin attended the bash with her Love Island beau Jamie Rhodes, and their co-stars.

Yasmin herself is yet to address the accusations, but her close friend from the villa, Shakira Khan, couldn’t resist commenting.

After Freddie posted a TikTok video of his outfit before heading to the awards, Shakira left a cheeky comment under the post.

Shakira commented: “Here he is, the tabloids’ Mr Steal Yo’ Girl 🤣🤣 Scrub up well Freds 💞.”

To which Freddie later replied, aiming to shut down rumours: “Ahahaha they love to take the piss🤣 Thank you Shakira🩷.”

On Love Island’s most recent season, Yasmin was paired with Jamie Rhodes, and their connection was a fan favourite.

However, fans have been questioning the status of their relationship, as they’ve barely been seen together since leaving the villa.

During a recent interview with Fabulous magazine, Yasmin confessed they hadn’t been intimate yet, as she was struggling to cope with the death of her beloved cat Miaow Miaow.

Yasmin revealed: “I’ve been going through grief and Jamie will just sit there when I cry on him. I’ve taken a lot of time to process my emotions, so Jamie and I haven’t been intimate yet. He’s so patient. He’s never rushed that, because he knows it will happen at the right time.”