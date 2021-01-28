Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley shares plans to start a family with Biggs Chris

The couple have been dating since they met on Love Island earlier this year

Rebecca Gormley has shared her plans to start a family with Biggs Chris.

The couple have been dating since they were both dumped from the winter version of Love Island back in January, which was filmed in South Africa.

The 22-year-old took part in an Instagram Stories trend this afternoon, where fans revealed different assumptions they had about the reality star.

One fan said: “You and Biggs want to have a baby”, to which Rebecca replied: “True.”

This is not the first time that the couple have talked about their future baby plans, with Rebecca previously stating she “can’t wait” to have babies with Biggs.

The Newcastle native and her boyfriend sparked pregnancy rumours late last year, after he called her his “baby mama” on Instagram.

The reality stars raised eyebrows when Biggs posted a loved-up selfie with Rebecca, alongside the caption: “Yo that’s baby mama uno.”

In the comment section, Rebecca wrote: “I was not ready for this. Love you more than you know (soppy yes) but it’s true.”

One fan commented, “Is she preggers? Congrats,” and another wrote: “Hang on is this an announcement 👀.”

Another fan then commented: “Guys, I don’t think he means she’s pregnant haha I assume he means ‘future baby mama'”, with Biggs replying: “Correct.”

To which Rebecca replied saying: “awww I can’t wait to have lil babas x.”

The couple often display their love for one another through their social media accounts with the most recent being an adorable video montage made by Rebecca on her Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Grateful to have met such a handsome caring soul @biggschrisx You make me cry with laughter constantly and I wouldn’t have it any other way! I love you so much it bloody hurts🥺❤️”

