Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley shares health update after undergoing surgery

The reality star admitted she feels "so uncomfortable" following the operation

Grace Flannery
Rebecca Gormley has shared a health update after undergoing surgery.

Last month, the Love Island star admitted she almost broke her neck after a scary fall, damaging her collarbone and right arm.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on her recovery, after undergoing surgery on her arm two weeks ago.

The former beauty queen said: “My hair hasn’t been washed in nine days as since having the operation, I haven’t been able to get my tresses wet.”

“So I’ve just been sitting in the bath just to have a little wash. I’ve managed to wash it once since the operation, which was two weeks ago.”

