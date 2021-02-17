Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley shares health update after undergoing surgery

“You can imagine how greasy it is, dry shampoo can’t even help it. I’ve had me dressings off and I went to the hospital yesterday.”

“I have to keep the front and the back one on as it hasn’t healed properly, it’s still a bit raw. I’m going to be able to go in the shower and wash me hair properly tomorrow!”

“I’m proper buzzing, I didn’t know I’d be this excited to wash my hair! My hair is my pride and joy,” she revealed.

“Now my arm aches but that’s normal. It’s so so so uncomfortable but it has to be done and I’ll get physio for it.”

Explaining her injury at the time, the Newcastle native said: “Basically I fell and I’m lucky I didn’t snap my neck.”

“You’ve got this clavicle bone. It’s like it came out of its place but it’s damaged as well.”

Admitting she can “hardly even move”, Rebecca said: “It’s like one of the four worst bones to damage or break in your body so you can imagine the pain I’m in.”

“Honestly my arm is deformed and it could take six weeks if not longer to heal. I can get an operation after that if it doesn’t heal but then I’m going to be left with a massive scar and it could still be deformed.”

“I’m just absolutely sick because I can’t do anything for myself. I’m very independent so I like it do things for myself. I’m so so frustrated, so frustrated.”

Getting emotional, the reality star continued: “I’m just so angry inside and hate not being able to do things for myself.”

“I hate it so much but just hope I can have a speedy recovery and that it heals itself quicker than expected because it’s awful man. I can’t get comfy or anything.”