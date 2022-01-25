Love Island’s Rachel Finni returns to her day job after finding fame on the show

Rachel Finni has returned to her day job, following her brief time in the Love Island villa last summer.

The 29-year-old joined the hit ITV dating show as a bombshell, but was dumped from the show just days later after her romance with Brad McClelland fizzled out.

The luxury travel specialist is now working as a group and sale executive for two hotels in London.

She told her followers: “A lot of people don’t know this, but I’ve actually gone back to working in hospitality which I’m really enjoying so far.”

“My end goal is to focus as much as I can on my career, keep doing influencing on the side and hopefully one day be a housewife with my babies.”