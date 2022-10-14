Love Island’s Paige Thorne teases ‘super exciting’ new project following split from Adam Collard

Love Island’s Paige Thorne has teased a “super exciting” new project.

The Welsh paramedic recently split from her beau Adam Collard, shortly after a video of him cosying up to a mystery blonde after a boozy night out went viral.

The personal trainer attended the National Television Awards in London on Thursday evening alone, while his Paige attended the awards show alongside fellow Love Island stars Danica Taylor and Antigoni Buxton.

Speaking on the red carpet at the awards ceremony, Paige teased that she has something “super exciting” in the works.

A reporter said: “Paige, I feel like we need a medical documentary or something with you, cause you’d be such a great person to front something like that.”

Nodding, the paramedic, who recently returned to her day job, responded: “Just you wait and see. Just you wait and see. We’ve got something coming and it’s gonna be super exciting.”

The Newcastle native then jetted off to Bali, where he was spotted kissing a brunette beauty at a pool party at Finn’s Beach Club.

In photos published by The UK Sun, Adam was seen locking lips with the woman in the pool.

An eyewitness told the publication: “I was there with friends, and of course he was well known by them. A lot of girls were asking him for photos, and then he got closer with this one girl.”

“They chatted for ages – then they kissed several times and spent the evening together at the pool.”

The news comes just hours after Adam addressed his split from Paige for the first time.

Speaking to The Sun at the event about his relationship with Paige, Adam confirmed: “We’re not together. Things happen. But I mean she is a great girl.”