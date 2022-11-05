Love Island’s Paige has awkward run-in with Jacques

Love Island’s Paige Thorne had an awkward run-in with her former flame on Friday night.

According to MailOnline, the reality stars both attended a Grace Jacob event at MNKY HSE in Manchester.

The Welsh paramedic wore a black mini dress, which she paired with a denim jacket and black knee-high boots; meanwhile, the former rugby player opted for a beige jacket and beige trousers, which he teamed with a white t-shirt.

Jacques sensationally quit Love Island shortly after he reunited with the Welsh paramedic after they had been apart during Casa Amor.

However, their reunion didn’t go entirely to plan as Paige’s head began to turn towards the “ultimate bombshell” Adam Collard.

Speaking to Vicky Pattison recently on her podcast The Secret To, the Welsh paramedic opened up about ending he romance with Jacques.

The brunette beauty said: “I was like, if I don’t stop it now, I know that I will really fall too hard, and I will not be able to get myself out.”

However, she revealed that she and Jacques are back in touch and “on good terms” since she broke-up with Adam.

Speaking on the Saving Grace podcast recently, Paige said: “There has been slight contact. No contact with the lips. Let’s not forget how this boy done me in Casa [Amor].”

Obviously, we had a vibe in there,” she continued. “But he done me over. Dickhead. Fine. But we’re just going to see where things go. I am in zero rush to be with a man because men are trash.”

Paige’s comments sent fans into a frenzy, with many hopeful that she would give her relationship with Jacques another chance.

However, in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the 24-year-old insisted that she and Jacques are “just friends”.

Paige said: “It’s spreading that me and Jacques are back in contact, and we’re going to be ‘reunited’ and all this kind of thing. We’ve literally had one conversation on the phone. It’s just friends.”

“Everyone can chill out with the speculation that ‘Paige and Jacques, she’s gonna go back to him’. It’s not quite like that. We’re just friends.”

Earlier this month, Jacques was linked to Norwegian influencer Isabel Raad.

The pair were spotted cosying up to one another at a meet and greet, with sources saying “they have real potential”.

An insider told The Sun: “Isabel is really famous in Norway and has a huge following. She’s really hit it off with Jacques and is enjoying spending time with him in the UK.”

“Isabel is here a lot and friends think things could be serious.”