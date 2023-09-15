Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins drops MAJOR hint she’s set to appear on All Stars series

Olivia Hawkins has dropped a major hint that she’s set to appear on the All Stars series of Love Island.

The 28-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 winter series of the popular dating show, which was filmed in South Africa.

The ring girl was dumped from the show alongside her then-beau Maxwell Samuda, and the couple split shortly afterwards.

Now that Olivia is single, she fits the criteria to appear on Love Island: All Stars, which will air early next year.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday, the reality star dropped a major hint that she could make her villa return.

Olivia lip-synced to the viral audio: “I took over a year off and cut you b**ches some slack. Tell a friend to tell a friend – She’s back!”

The Love Island star captioned the video: “My anthem if I walk back through those villa doors 😉😉.”

One TikTok user penned: “I want her back!! You are one of my fav Love Island girls ever!!”

Another wrote: “Plzz do it I will cry if u don’t.”

A third said: “IM HERE FOR IT,” as another agreed: “PLEASE YES.”

Love Island: All Stars is entirely separate to Love Island Games, which is in the works by Peacock.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances – but only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

ITV have yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again.