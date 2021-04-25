Love Island’s Olivia Attwood slams trolls after receiving series of comments about her weight

The 29-year-old hit out after being being told she had an "awful figure"

Olivia Attwood has slammed trolls, after receiving a series of comments about her weight.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories to share two snaps of herself wearing a pale green blazer and matching skirt, paired with some white high-heeled boots.

The 29-year-old then shared a screenshot of multiple comments from anonymous accounts who commented on her appearance, with one calling her “dangerously thin”.

Another wrote: “Awful figure. Like a bundle of sticks,” while a third wrote: “she looks so unhealthy!”

Olivia wrote: “Right on que.. Your too fat… or your too thin. Such a weird time to be alive tbh.”

The reality star then shared a clip of herself standing in a swimming pool, and said: “Hope everyone is having a beaut day. Apart from people that comment on other people’s appearances from behind a computer screen.. you can suck ya mum.”

The news comes after Olivia said “absolutely nothing” has changed in terms of “being kind” online since Caroline Flack’s death.

The presenter tragically took her own life on February 15 last year, with a host of Love Island stars marking the first anniversary of her death.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, Olivia was asked whether she thought anything had changed since Caroline’s death, to which she replied: “In regards to trolling, ‘be kind’, cancel culture, then no.”

“I think if anything, it’s even worse then it was. I think cancel culture is at an all time high. People online giving their unsolicited ‘advice’ and opinions is at an all time high.”

Ad

“When I left Love Island, I was massively unpopular for quite a while and I received, oh my God, so much s*** online. [Caroline] would always be the first person to text me and give me all her advice.”

“I always used to think like, f**k how does she do it? How does she carry it all on her shoulders? I learned so much from her.”

“It’s unbelievably f***ed up. No one human should ever have to endure what she did. I would say I hope every single troll who sent her a message or comment feels sick to their stomach and karma gets you.”

“I remember the abuse I received online just for openly supporting her at that time,” Olivia added.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Oscars.

Ahead of the Academy Awards this weekend, the girls share their experiences of covering Oscars week over in Los Angeles, and reveal what really goes down at all those star-studded parties…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.