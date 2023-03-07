Love Island’s Olivia admits she was a ‘hypocrite’ for lashing out at Kai after Casa Amor

Love Island star Olivia Hawkins has admitted she was a “hypocrite” for lashing out at Kai Fagan after Casa Amor.

The pair were coupled up before the boys and girls split into two separate villas in the ultimate loyalty test.

Kai then grew close to bombshell Sanam Harrinanan, while Olivia cosied up to Maxwell Samuda.

Olivia then returned to the main villa with Maxwell, who she decided to recouple with.

Despite being in a new couple herself, the ring girl was fuming when she saw Kai had also recoupled with Sanam.

Her reaction left both her co-stars and viewers confused, and Olivia has since admitted it was “hypocritical” of her to be annoyed at Kai.

Speaking on Aftersun after being dumped from the villa, the actress said: “Let me just say, I’ve watched that clip back and I put my hands up – I’m such hypocrite!”

“No, honestly, I put my hands up. That was hypocritical of me. In the moment it’s so intense. Emotions are high. There were real feelings there.”

“I’m just happy that me and Kai have sorted it all out,” she added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

