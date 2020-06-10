Love Island’s Nas Majeed talks marriage with girlfriend Eva Zapico

The couple reunited after ten weeks apart

Love Island star Nas Majeed has admitted that his girlfriend Eva Zapico is eager to marry him.

The couple, who met on the show’s winter show earlier this year, were reunited after ten weeks apart.

And the 23-year-old builder has revealed that his girlfriend already wants him to pop the question.

Taking to Instagram, Nas shared a sweet photo of the pair enjoying a day out.

“Egghead Eva🥚😂,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Egghead Eva🥚😂 A post shared by Nas Majeed (@nas_jm) on Jun 9, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

“LOOL the cheek of you to ask me for a caption only to come up with this,” Eva mockingly wrote in the comment section.

Nas was quick to reply to the 21-year-old’s remark.

“You LOVE acting up for social media. This girl moves mad soppy when we’re one on one saying, Ah yeah, I miss you, can’t wait to see you, when you gonna ask for my hand in marriage etc etc,” he responded.

Eva proceeded to post a screenshot of the couple’s exchange on the social media platform.

“LOOOOOOL GUYS CAN I DUMP HIM,” she penned on the image.

In March, the couple were forced to deny rumours that they had split after they weren’t pictured together for days – despite both being active on social media.

Nas ditched Demi Jones for the Casa Amor Islander during their time on the show.